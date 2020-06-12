San Francisco police to stop responding to non-criminal calls

Cops in San Francisco will no longer respond to non-criminal calls such as neighbor disputes and reports about homeless people as part of a sweeping reform following days of massive protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The goal is to replace officers with outreach teams, behavioral health professionals and other unarmed responders to limit “unnecessary confrontation” between police and the community for incidents that don’t involve a threat to public safety, Mayor London Breed said in a news release Thursday.