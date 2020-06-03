ARIANA DREHSLER
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

San Diego police to stop using blood-stopping neck restraint in wake of George Floyd’s killing

June 3, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
ARIANA DREHSLER

One of the country’s largest police forces, spurred by the nationwide protests over George Floyd’s in-custody death, will immediately stop using a blood-stopping neck restraint that critics say has disproportionately targeted black people. The San Diego Police Department announced this week it would no longer use the carotid restraint, a method of rendering a person unconscious by applying pressure to the sides of the neck where the carotid arteries are located, which almost immediately breaks blood flow.