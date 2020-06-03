San Diego police to stop using blood-stopping neck restraint in wake of George Floyd’s killing

One of the country’s largest police forces, spurred by the nationwide protests over George Floyd’s in-custody death, will immediately stop using a blood-stopping neck restraint that critics say has disproportionately targeted black people. The San Diego Police Department announced this week it would no longer use the carotid restraint, a method of rendering a person unconscious by applying pressure to the sides of the neck where the carotid arteries are located, which almost immediately breaks blood flow.