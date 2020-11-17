Shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

San Diego must pay man $1.5 million because cops body-slammed and pepper-sprayed him

November 17, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson
Shutterstock

Gregory McNally was just trying to go home on July 8, 2016.