Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g review

Thinking about upgrading your smart phone?

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g promises ultra-fast connectivity, gaming compatibility, and all the functionality of a desktop PC. To drive the point home, Samsung claims that the device is “anything but your average smartphone.”

In order to find out if it's as fast, functional, and intuitive as the company claims, we tested the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g for a month among people who typically use an iPhone. Here’s what we found.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g user experience

Samsung markets the Galaxy Note20 Ultra as a “PC in your pocket,” boasting an incredible amount of features and options for personalization. We thought the analogy was a good one.

If you’re looking for something that can stand in for your computer when it comes to streaming, surfing the web, making digital art, or running apps, this phone is more than capable of rising to the challenge. The S Pen also adds functionality to the device, and if you invest time in learning how to use it, you’ll get a lot out of the accessory.

Adding to the phone’s value is an intuitive, easy-to-learn interface and the ability to easily share data across multiple devices (with a Google account, that is).

While we don’t think the functionality of any phone or tablet can ever truly offer everything a laptop can, this is the best and most versatile option we’ve used, surpassing even tablets in speed, personalization, and functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g speed

Samsung claims this phone connects and streams at “unprecedented speeds,” and we found that to be true. It streamed high-quality videos from sites like Netflix and YoutTube impressively fast, and when the WiFi cut out, the phone switched seamlessly to cellular without pausing to buffer.

As far as downloading speeds, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g exceeded our expectations. When we put it to the test, this phone was able to download apps, videos, and other media faster than our comparison phone (an iPhone 8), even though they were on the same WiFi network.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g camera

We were continuously impressed with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra's camera. With the 108MP wide-angle lens, we could make out individual hairs on people’s heads, and the high-quality video recording allowed us to take impressive videos anywhere.

To us, it felt like the camera was on par with a mirrorless camera of the same price, and could even be swapped out with one if you’re trying to make space in your bag. That makes it a great option not only for budding photographers, but also for more experienced camerapeople and parents who like to take a lot of photos of their kids when they’re on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g S Pen

Included with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is an accessory called the S Pen, which is basically a smart stylus that’s housed within the phone.

The responsiveness of the S Pen was fantastic, with a nearly unnoticeable latency time. The Air Commands feature, which lets you use the S Pen without actually touching the phone’s screen, was handy for drafting notes, selecting things on the screen, and drawing. Learning how to use it was somewhat tricky, but after some trial and error, we sort of got the hang of it.

We didn’t love that the S Pen icon popped up on the screen every time we removed the stylus from the phone. It’s convenient if you want to use the menu, but can be annoying if all you’re trying to do is navigate the screen.

Overall, we love how versatile the gadget is — we used it for drawing, taking notes, screen navigation, and more. It gave the phone an air of professionalism and made it feel much more functional. We thought this feature might be great for digital artists and other creatives who use their phones to help with projects.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g gaming

A big selling point of Galaxy Note20 Ultra is it’s gaming capabilities. The 6.9-inch, 120 Hz display is great for immersive gameplay, and the ultra-fast processing speeds and long battery life means it can run intensive games for hours at a time. High internet speeds and fast streaming also help out by bringing great connectivity to your games so you’re never lagging or losing connection mid-game.

If you have an Xbox, you’re in luck — Samsung partnered with Microsoft to bring Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to this device, meaning you can access over 100 Xbox games when you’re out and about.

These features made the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g feel less like a phone with gaming capabilities and more like a dedicated gaming device. That’s no easy task.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g cost

This smartphone retails for $1,299.99, which makes it more expensive than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which retails for $1,099.

If you’re a digital artist who needs an extremely mobile work station, a photographer who can’t stand lugging a heavy camera around, or a gamer who’d like to access their Xbox library on the go, this phone is right up your alley.

The performance and functionality of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra make it a great option for professional use, and if you intend to take advantage of all the bells and whistles, you’ll most likely get your money’s worth out of this device.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g pros

The high-quality display, gaming compatibility, and powerful cameras are the shining features of this phone, and we thought they all lived up to the hype. Still, there are some additional features that we thought put the phone a step above its competitors.

The streaming and internet connectivity are impressive. We’re not sure how they pulled it off, but it made the device a whole lot better for everything from streaming videos to surfing the web. The battery life was also fantastic, and we thought the speaker quality was better and louder than what we’ve experienced with other smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g cons

Many have said that this phone is too big and somewhat bulky, and we have to agree. It’s an awkward size, and the protruding cameras make it inconvenient for laying on flat surfaces without a case. We’ve also heard some reports of heat issues when downloading or playing games, though we didn’t experience that in our testing.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra worth it?

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g is a step above your average phone. The high-quality 6.9-inch display makes it great for mindless scrolling, yes, but it’s also a powerhouse for gaming and digital art production. The three cameras on the back, while bulky, are powerful enough to take breathtaking shots and record cinema-quality video at a moment’s notice. It's user-friendly interface also makes it easy to adjust to, even if you're switching from a different phone brand or upgrading to your first smartphone.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.