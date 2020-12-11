Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review

Whether you’re an athlete, a workday podcast listener, or you just want to stream music as conveniently as possible, a good pair of wireless earbuds can make your life a little easier.

But there isn’t one universal pair that works for everyone. Some are plagued by connectivity and pairing issues, while others have a tendency to fall out of smaller or larger ears.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live present themselves as a solution. They promise a long battery life, superior sound, and an ergonomic fit that nestles securely in ears of any shape and size. They also feature Active Noise Cancellation, which supposedly reduces background noises without removing important things like voices and announcements.

But do the earbuds work as well as Samsung claims they do? For this article, we had someone use the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for a few weeks to see how they work. We wanted to find out: Can the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deliver great sound quality, style, and a comfortable fit? Here’s what we found.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live design

Our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live were positive. After taking them out of the box, we immediately appreciated the design. If you’ve always been turned off by the way Apple’s AirPods stick out of your ears, these might be a suitable alternative — they’re much subtler and sleeker, and they feel less like they’re about to get knocked out of your ears.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live comfort

Samsung claims that these earbuds “sit softly in your ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort and less fatigue.” After playing around with the product for a few weeks, we found this to be mostly true, but they took some getting used to for some users.

Adjusting to these earbuds was a little like adjusting to a new pair of glasses. Given their unique shape, they sat differently in our ears than any other earbuds we’ve used. At first, some of us could only wear them for about 45 minutes to an hour before experiencing discomfort and needing to give our ears a break. But the more we wore them, the more our ears got used to them and the longer we could wear them without feeling uncomfortable.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live secureness

Upon receiving the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, one thing we were worried about was whether or not they’d feel secure given their unique shape. When you look at them, it doesn’t seem like they’ll nestle securely in your ear — but in our experience, they did. They stayed in while we ate, walked, jogged, biked, turned our head, walked in windy conditions, and jumped. No matter how hard we tried, we couldn’t find a way to make them fall out without actively removing them. We also discovered that these earbuds are great for people with small ears. Unlike other earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live felt secure and didn’t fall out.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live sound quality

We were impressed with the sound quality of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. For music, the sound was crisp and well balanced, and when listening to podcasts or radio, the dialogue was clear and easy to hear over background noise.

We did notice that during conference calls some people were louder than others, which can be pretty common. We either had to constantly be changing the volume to hear everyone or risk hurting our ears when someone with a louder mic spoke. Luckily, the Galaxy Buds Live didn’t have this problem with one-on-one virtual meetings or phone calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Active Noise Cancellation

A big selling point for these Samsung Buds is the Active Noise Cancellation feature, which is supposed to filter out background noise while preserving important things like voices and announcements. Over the course of our testing, we were unimpressed by the feature. Whether we had the feature turned on or not, we still heard some ambient noise bleeding in.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pairing

Pairing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with different devices required different methods to get them working. On most devices, like laptops, they perform as expected — just pair them like you would any other Bluetooth speaker. On phones, they needed a bit more configuration.

Samsung phones: This was super easy. Our Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5g came with the Galaxy Wearables app pre-installed, so syncing the earbuds to the phone via the app was a breeze. As an added bonus, the Galaxy Buds Live can read notifications aloud on the Galaxy Note20.

iPhone: If you follow the instructions provided, pairing with an iPhone is relatively easy. You have to download the Galaxy Buds app, which will walk you through the installation process. Once the earbuds were set up and had been correctly paired, we were able to delete the app from our phone and continue to connect via Bluetooth without issue — but you may want to keep the app if you’re interested in using some of the app’s features (bass boost, treble boost, toggling noise cancellation on/off, etc.)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live battery life

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds Live can do up to eight hours of nonstop listening and after putting that claim to the test, we found it to be true. We would often wear them throughout an entire workday and never had an issue. We were also impressed by how long the battery in the charging case lasts — every time we weren’t using the buds, we put them back in the case and they recharged.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cost

Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live worth the retail price of $169.99? We’d say yes. They’re some of the only wireless earbuds we've found that fit comfortably in our ears without having to worry about whether they’d fall out. They easily pair with non-Samsung devices with Bluetooth. The sound quality is impressive and they look pretty cool.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pros

One of our favorite things about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is that they’re able to accommodate different ear sizes, and they never felt like they were in danger of falling out. When you’re using them for working out, riding your bike, or pretty much anything else that involves moving, that’s a huge plus.

We also loved the sleek, attractive design, and the construction felt durable. The sound quality was exceptional for both music and podcasts, and the built-in microphone recorded clear, crisp audio even when taking phone calls in crowded places. Finally, it’s got an intuitive, easy-to-use app and pairs easily with most up-to-date devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cons

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come with a few drawbacks as well. For starters, they can be uncomfortable for some ear shapes, and getting used to them can take a while. We were also disappointed by how poorly the noise cancellation performed. For the most part, we couldn’t notice a difference between when it was activated versus when it wasn’t.

Are Samsung Galaxy Buds Live worth it?

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of wireless earbuds that sound great, pair easily with all of your devices, and fit securely in your ears, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a good investment. While they may be uncomfortable for the first few days or weeks of use, after your ears adjust you’ll be impressed by how convenient they are for everything from taking calls to working out.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.