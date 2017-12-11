  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Salt Dough Christmas Mice Ornaments DIY Craft

From www.ruralmom.com by Grace Hodgin
Salt Dough Christmas Mice Ornaments DIY Craft

These salt dough Christmas mice ornaments really brings back memories. I designed this pattern over 30 years ago. They were fun decorations for our tree, inexpensive gifts to give and gave my children and I quality time together. Starting in October I started making salt dough and began producing salt dough Christmas mice ornaments. While […]

The post Salt Dough Christmas Mice Ornaments DIY Craft appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom