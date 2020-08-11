MARTY LEDERHANDLER
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Sally Jessy Raphael’s husband Karl Soderlund dead at 90

August 11, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
MARTY LEDERHANDLER

Sally Jessy Raphael's husband of 57 years, Karl Soderlund, is dead at 90.