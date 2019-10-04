Saks Fifth Friends & Family sale deals that will sell out

Saks Fifth Avenue is currently having its annual Friends and Family Sale, and if you haven't taken a look at what's discounted, take a look at our roundup of the most worthwhile items on sale.

With price points from under $20 to more than $2,000, there's sure to be something for everyone during the sales event. These products will only be available until Oct. 9, so make sure you don't snooze on noteworthy sales from high-end brands.

Featured deal of the day -- Nixon Station Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

This Nixon watch offers a bar marker face and classic, streamlined design in stainless steel that could be worn by anyone. We think you'll appreciate that it's water-resistant and backed by a 2-year warranty. It's available for $200 during the sale, a savings of $50.

1. aden + anais Striped Swaddle Blanket

When it comes to blankets for babies, the softer the better. That's why we love the line of aden + anais swaddle blankets, like this pretty striped design that's marked down from $24.95 to $18.71. It's crafted in a cozy polyester blend that's machine washable, so you can use it for numerous purposes.

2. AERIN Corviglia Spice Candle

Saks Fifth Avenue has marked down the line of AERIN Candles, like the Coviglia Spice scent that's on sale from $80 to $60. The crisp, herbal aroma pairs nicely with the fall season, plus the candle comes in an attractive glass container with a brass lid that make a nice gift item.

3. Kate Spade New York Mini Jackson Street Cayli Crossbody Bag

No handbag collection is complete without at least one by Kate Spade. The fashion icon's Jackson Street Cayli Crossbody Bag is on sale for $110.60, so you can enjoy this classic design and a $47 savings. We think you'll love its simplistic styling and the long, adjustable strap that makes it easy to toss over your shoulder and go.

4. Addison Ross Chiffon Lacquered Jewelry Box

If you love jewelry, you should have a box made especially for keeping your pieces organized that looks great on your dresser or vanity. The Chiffon Lacquered Jewelry Box by Addison Ross has numerous suede-covered interior compartments and a sleek exterior with a lacquered finish. It's on sale for just $126, discounted from $168.

5. AG Jeans Graduate Slim Straight-fit Jeans

For guys who love the modern look of slim, straight-leg jeans, AG Jeans' Graduate Jeans are the perfect fit. Not only are they stylish, but they're constructed with 4-way stretch for comfortable wear. Grab a pair during the Saks special event while they're available at a significant savings, marked down from $198 to $148.50.

6. Aidan by Aidan Mattox Striped Sequin Long-sleeve Sheath Dress

Are you looking ahead to holiday parties and shopping for something special to wear? The Aidan by Aidan Mattox Sequin Sheath Dress will give you a look worth celebrating, thanks to the elegant sheath structure that's embellished with sequins. It's on sale from $245 to $183.75.

7. Theory Gathered-Waist Knit Dress

Every woman needs a little black dress, and the Theory Gathered-Waist Knit Dress is a classic way to show off this traditional style. It offers a simple yet fashionable pull-over design with a figure-flattering gathered waist. The Friends and Family Sale price is $206.25 marked down from $275.

8. Eugenia Kim Sabrina Wool Faux Pearl Newsboy Cap

You can stand out in the crowd with a hat that emphasizes your unique style: the wool newsboy cap by Eugenia Kim. The out-of-the-ordinary design is complemented by the unexpected strand of faux pearls that adorns the brim. The price is reduced from $295 to $221.25 during the big savings event.

9. Ippolita Rock Candy Five-stone Sterling Silver Bangle

Ippolita's sterling silver slip-on bangle with colorful semi-precious gemstones is like eye-candy, which is why it earned its place in the designer's Rock Candy collection. The stones include amethyst, quartz, turquoise, cryophrase, and citrine set in gleaming sterling silver. You'll pay only $396 during the Friends and Family Sale, which is discounted from $495.

10. Burberry Clifton Quilted Jacket

The Burberry Clifton Quilted Men's Jacket is marked down during Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family Sale from $790 to $592.50. Men who prefer an understated jacket will love this trim-fitting style and warm, quilted construction. This jacket's simplistic style includes a lining with the designer's iconic checkered pattern.

11. Weekend Max Mara Ottanta Wool Trench Coat

A coat with a classic structure like that of the Ottanta Wool Trench Coat will never go out of style. This fashionable trench is made of virgin wool and ties at the waist for a figure-hugging fit. The $851.25 price is marked down from $1,135 for the Saks Fifth Avenue special pricing event.

12. Roberto Coin Pois Mois 18K Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings

There's nothing quite like the rich, buttery look of 18K gold or the Italian craftsmanship of Roberto Coin Jewelry. You can enjoy both when you treat yourself to 18K yellow gold hoops by premium jewelry designer Roberto Coin. You can get a pair now for $1,240 and save $310 off retail.

13. Carelle Moderne Diamond and 18K Yellow Gold Trio Pendant Necklace

Whether you want to splurge on an extravagant piece of jewelry for yourself or someone special, a diamond and gold necklace is always a great choice. The Trio Pendant Necklace by Carelle Moderne has three interlocking 18K circles encrusted with a row of diamonds for a design that's contemporary yet timeless. You can save more than $500 if you buy now, as it's discounted from $2,600 to $2,080.

