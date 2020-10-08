Saatva Classic Mattress review

The right mattress is essential to a restful night's sleep. You probably already know this.

But with so many mattresses available at different price points for different types of sleepers, it can be hard to find the right mattress for your needs.

Saatva claims that its line of reasonably priced mattresses offers a luxury feel while reducing back and joint pain to provide more restful slumber for all types of sleepers. Saatva's Classic Mattress, available in three levels of firmness, has been touted as an ideal combination of comfort and support.

We wanted to find out if the Saatva could provide the restful sleep we were looking for, so we gave the company's top-selling mattress a test run.

How we tested the Saatva Mattress

Saatva claims their Classic Mattress isn't the typical bed-in-a-box, instead promising that its relatively affordable mattresses are "the closest thing to a high-end retail mattress, without the expense or hassle of shopping in a mattress store." To see if all of this was true, we tested Saatva's most popular Classic Mattress, the Luxury Firm, among different types of sleepers over the course of months.

The Saatva Mattress selection process

Saatva offers its Classic Mattress in three levels of firmness. All three styles are combination coil and foam mattresses with a euro pillow top of varying levels of padding. The Plush Soft is designed for use by individuals with a lighter bodyweight and is best for side sleepers. The Luxury Firm mattress (which we tested) has a mid-level firmness, meant to be comparable to what you would find in a luxury hotel. The Firm mattress is made for heavier individuals and is best for people who tend to be stomach sleepers. We selected the Luxury Firm with the hopes that the mid-level firmness would alleviate the chronic neck and back pain that often come with working a desk job.

How the Saatva compares to other mattresses

In our testing, we replaced older, sagging mattresses and cheaper spring mattresses with a Saatva Luxury Firm. We tested the Saatva among people who were unhappy with previous sleeping conditions and who were looking to upgrade in hopes of improving their sleep quality and easing chronic pain and joint stiffness.

The Saatva delivery experience

We found that the Saatva delivery process was quick and easy. After ordering the mattress, we were told to select a date from a delivery window of a few days. We then received a phone call when the mattress was en route.

Typically, when an online mattress arrives at the home, it comes rolled up in a box that has to be carried to the bedroom by the homeowner, cut free from the cardboard box, unwrapped from shrink-wrap, then left to "off-gas" for a few days before use. With Saatva, two delivery people bring the mattress into your home, unpack it, and place it directly on your bed frame -- and there's no extra cost for this. There was no off-gassing period, fumes, or unfolding, and we were able to sleep on the mattress the night it arrived. The included delivery also offers the option for free removal of your old mattress, which is a nice perk.

Saatva review

We've been sleeping on the Saatva Luxury Firm mattress for months. The following are our top takeaways from sleeping on this mattress.

Quality of sleep: After pooling our experiences, we found that we got a better, more restful night's sleep with the Luxury Firm compared to our older and budget mattresses. One issue with previous mattresses was sagging. But Saatva Classic mattresses have an edge support system, which we found did what it's supposed to do: prevented sagging.

Transfer of motion: Saatva claims that minimal motion transfer is a key feature of the mattress's design. Even though the Saatva has coils, which tend to cause bounceback, we found that the mattress performed well in this area. Even when one sleeper came to bed later, tossed and turned, or woke up early, we found that, for the most part, the other sleeper was not disturbed. This was a marked improvement from prior, cheaper mattresses.

Temperature: Some people sleep hot, others cold. While this can sometimes be related to a medical issue, often it is simply a matter of how the individual's mattress is designed. In general, the Saatva seems capable of regulating temperature to a moderate degree, but nothing exceptional or noteworthy.

Chronic pain: One of the key selling points of the Saatva Classic Mattress is its ability to provide both comfort and support with built-in lower back and lumbar support. In our testing, we found that those of us with chronic pain in the neck and spine region experienced noticeable relief after switching from a cheaper mattress to the Saatva Luxury Firm.

For those of us with hip pain, we found that the Luxury Firm mattress was not necessarily the solution. If you suspect that an old or poor-quality mattress is to blame for your body pain, we'd suggest upgrading; however, if your pain is unrelated to your mattress, don't expect the Luxury Firm to provide great relief.

Are Saatva mattresses worth it?

It is clear that the delivery and overall quality of the Saatva Mattress is impressive. However, at roughly $1,200 for a queen-size mattress (the price can vary depending on size, level of firmness, model, etc.), the Saatva costs enough to be considered an investment for most individuals -- but it's much cheaper than a luxe brand like Tempur-Pedic while still providing a luxurious feel.

Switching to the Saatva Luxury Firm taught us that making an investment in better sleep can definitely pay off. It was a big improvement over our previous, less expensive mattresses, and we expect it to last for years. If you're looking for a luxury mattress that will give you the best chance at a restful night's sleep, then the Saatva is a great value for you.

Saatva Mattress pros

Saavta's Luxury Firm Classic Mattress is a high-quality mattress that's considerably more affordable than other luxury options. This medium-firm mattress is soft but supportive, so when the sleeper wakes, they're free from morning aches and pains. The delivery is quick and easy, while the customer service receives high marks. Additionally, the company offers a 180-day trial period and an impressive warranty. Lastly, Saatva is environmentally conscious, and the mattress requires no "off-gassing" of noxious fumes.

Saatva Mattress cons

If you are not a fan of quilted pillow tops, this might not be the mattress for you. Also, while the Saatva is a great value, the cost isn't on the lowest end.

Bottom line

The Saatva Luxury Firm is ideal for individuals who might be suffering from minor back and neck pain. It offers a good balance of comfort and support at a reasonable price that includes a number of thoughtful bonuses, such as free white glove delivery service. If you want a product that will last but you can't afford to spend thousands of dollars, this mattress is worth your consideration.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.