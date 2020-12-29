Shakh Aivazov
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Russian sumo wrestler, former ‘World’s Heaviest Boy,’ dies at 21

December 29, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
David Matthews
Shakh Aivazov

A Russian sumo wrestler who was once known as “The World’s Heaviest Boy” has died at the age of 21.