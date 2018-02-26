Nestled between the midtown and downtown tunnels, hugging the Elizabeth River, the Ghent District in Norfolk offers visitors hope. Hope that history can triumph over the rage of the industrial machine. Hope that charming, picturesque neighborhoods are not merely trivial anecdotes in Norman Rockwell magazines, but still are pulsating epicenters for residents and tourists alike. […]
The post Rural Mom Travels: Norfolk Ghent District appeared first on Rural Mom.
If there was a magic formula for losing weight, it would be a lot like this
Researchers found over 15,000 violations at 13 large meat plants dating back several years
You're in luck: We have everything you need to plan your celebration
These will seriously make you think it’s time to quit your job and start traveling