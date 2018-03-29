  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Rural Mom Kitchen: Vacuvita One Touch Storage System

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
Rural Mom Kitchen: Vacuvita One Touch Storage System

Testing new appliances is always a great joy in the Rural Mom Kitchen!  Thanks to my partnership with Vacuvita, this month I had the opportunity to give the Vacuvita® One Touch Storage System a whirl and found this innovative, first of its kind vacuum and food storage system to be a handy companion for helping […]

The post Rural Mom Kitchen: Vacuvita One Touch Storage System appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom