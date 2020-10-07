Carolyn Kaster
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Rudy Giuliani taking hydroxychloroquine to fend off COVID-19 despite safety concerns

October 7, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Carolyn Kaster

"I’ll take another (COVID-19) test tomorrow or Friday," said Trump's personal attorney.