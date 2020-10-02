Patrick Semansky
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Rudy Giuliani and girlfriend test negative for COVID-19 after traveling with Trump to debate

October 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Patrick Semansky

“All negative,” the 76-year-old former New York mayor said in a text message.