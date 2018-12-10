It’s not always easy to tell when you’re being rude. Some behaviors — like chewing with your mouth open, belching at the table or texting endlessly while in the presence of other people — are obviously not OK. But other behaviors, like putting your used napkin on the table in the middle of a meal or gossiping, are less overtly rude, as is asking certain questions.

21 Questions You Didn’t Know Were Rude Gallery

You may think you’re just being friendly when you ask someone what their ethnicity is, and you may genuinely want to know when your children are going to have children of their own! And though your intentions may be good with these inquiries and others, asking certain things is actually asking for a little too much information.

Asking about religion, money or politics is known to be rude, but it’s also rude to ask about relationship status, weight and sexuality. And once you know what questions are rude, you may know how to conduct a friendly, polite conversation. But before you can become a great conversationalist, you need to know the 21 questions that could be very rude.