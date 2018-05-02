  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

A Rosy Horseshoe for The Derby

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Maggie Antalek
A Rosy Horseshoe for The Derby

If there's one thing we love in the office, it's getting dressed up and making cocktails. And what better occasion than The Kentucky Derby?! Ridiculous hats, frilly dresses, and mint juleps sound RIGHT up our alley. 


IMG_8946.jpg


IMG_8876.jpg

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner