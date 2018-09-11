  1. Home
Rosh Hashana Tablescaping

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Seri Kertzner
Every year when the high Jewish holidays roll around, I always offer to host. I love to host these holiday dinners for a few of reasons…

  1. I get to come up with a stunning tablescape and c’mon….what do I love more than a stunning tablescape?!

  2. I get to cook all of my family’s favorite recipes each one more delicious than the next. Many of you have been asking for Aunt Debi’s meatball recipe after seeing it on my story at 1am the other night so here you have it!

