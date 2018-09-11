Rosh Hashana Tablescaping
Every year when the high Jewish holidays roll around, I always offer to host. I love to host these holiday dinners for a few of reasons…
-
I get to come up with a stunning tablescape and c’mon….what do I love more than a stunning tablescape?!
-
I get to cook all of my family’s favorite recipes each one more delicious than the next. Many of you have been asking for Aunt Debi’s meatball recipe after seeing it on my story at 1am the other night so here you have it!
Latest
- Pizza Put 2,300 Americans in the Hospital in 2017
Eaters cut themselves, burned themselves, and even fell out of bed reaching for pizza
- Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers Every Day This Month
Download Wendy's mobile app to scoop up a free Dave's Single with any purchase
- Signs You Might Be Eating Too Much Sugar
- The Best Fried Chicken in Every State
From Maine to New Mexico, there’s no shortage of great fried chicken
- Anthony Bourdain and ‘Parts Unknown’ Win Six Emmys, Including An Elusive One
The late chef and author finally claimed the best-writing award for which he’d been nominated numerous times