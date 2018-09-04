The rosh hashana Hope tree

Rosh Hashana comes around every September to celebrate the Jewish New Year. We ring in the new year with apples and honey as a symbol for a sweet year to come. We also kick off the new year with two big dinners where we gather as a family and reflect on how we can make for a great year to come.

I love getting my children involved in our family dinners over the holidays. It's more meaningful that way and they learn more about the significance of the holiday when they are hands on. This year, Aunti Marissa showed us how to make a "Hope Tree". Our hope tree is two fold: first off, Marissa made apples out of red construction paper and added each guests name to the apple. We used the apples as our place cards on everyone's plate. Put a pencil at each place setting and have your guests fill out the back of the apple with what they are hopeful for in the year to come. Then, each guest can attach their apple to the hope tree in the center of your table.