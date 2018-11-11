  1. Home
Rosemary Cashews Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Brie Norris
Ingredients

  • 1 cup Raw Unsalted Cashews
  • 1 tablespoon Fresh Rosemary, (heaping) finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Pure Maple Syrup
  • 1/8 teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon Sea Salt

Directions

  1. Adjust toaster oven cooking rack to the lowest position and preheat to 325°F. Spray a small rimmed baking pan with cooking spray or lightly oil.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and stir well to coat the nuts.
  3. 3. Pour nuts onto the prepared pan and arrange in an even layer.
  4. Bake until nuts are lightly toasted, stirring occasionally, about 14 to 18 minutes. When ready, the nuts will be darker in color but still a little wet or shiny. (They will continue to crisp as they cool.)
  5. Remove the pan from the toaster oven and allow the nuts to cool on the pan.
  6. Once cooled completely, use a spatula to loosen the nuts if necessary. Store in a covered container for up to one week.

 

