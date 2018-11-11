Rosemary Cashews Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 cup Raw Unsalted Cashews
- 1 tablespoon Fresh Rosemary, (heaping) finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons Pure Maple Syrup
- 1/8 teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon Sea Salt
Directions
- Adjust toaster oven cooking rack to the lowest position and preheat to 325°F. Spray a small rimmed baking pan with cooking spray or lightly oil.
- In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and stir well to coat the nuts.
- 3. Pour nuts onto the prepared pan and arrange in an even layer.
- Bake until nuts are lightly toasted, stirring occasionally, about 14 to 18 minutes. When ready, the nuts will be darker in color but still a little wet or shiny. (They will continue to crisp as they cool.)
- Remove the pan from the toaster oven and allow the nuts to cool on the pan.
- Once cooled completely, use a spatula to loosen the nuts if necessary. Store in a covered container for up to one week.
