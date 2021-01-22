A Roomba on sale and other worthwhile discounts this weekend

Finish off this week with some retail therapy. We found a wide range of products on sale — from a popular robotic vacuum to a smart TV to an Instant Pot and more. It’s always best to shop big-ticket items on sale, and we found some great discounts on usually expensive items (as well as some super-low prices on lower-cost picks).

Here are the best deals we found this weekend that will cover whatever it is you’re shopping for.

Best deals of the weekend

Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 at Home Depot (was $274.99)

Not only does the Roomba 675 offer a three-stage cleaning system that grabs dirt and debris, it has smart technology that allows you to easily program a cleaning schedule that suits your life. What's more, it works with voice command via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $79 at Amazon (was $99.95)

If you are looking for a versatile small appliance, the Instant Pot Duo may be all you need. It can warm, sauté, sear, steam, and serve as a slow cooker or pressure cooker. It even makes yogurt. With so many possibilities, the Instant Pot Duo can eliminate your need for multiple appliances in the kitchen, conserving counter and cupboard space.

TCL 55-Inch Class 4 Series Smart TV: $319.99 at Best Buy (was $399.99)

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a TV that makes streaming a breeze. The Class 4 55-inch model by TCL is powered by Android, providing access to popular streaming apps and more than 700,000 sports shows, series, movies, and more. The voice remote is super easy to use and lets you effortlessly find what you want to watch.

2016 Esprit de Fonrozay Bordeaux: $16 at Wine Access (was $32)

Red wine is perfect for sipping during the cold months of winter, and we especially love this nicely balanced French Bordeaux with notes of spice and fruit. And although it pairs perfectly with both red and white meat, it's also satisfying by itself.

Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker: $99.95 at Amazon (was $185)

The Perfectemp lives up to its name by brewing coffee as hot as you like without compromising on flavor. It's great for groups and avid coffee drinkers, as it can brew up to 14 cups at a time. Buy now and save an outstanding 46% off the usual price.

Sorel Out 'N About Slide Slippers: $59.96 at Backcountry (were $79.95)

Everybody loves comfortable slippers, and they don't get much cozier than a pair of Out 'N About slides lined with soft faux fur. Their comfortable construction is paired with waterproof rubber soles so you can slip them on for quick trips outdoors, too.

Shark Handheld Steam Mop: $60.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

It's no secret that Shark makes powerful vacuums for a speckless clean, but did you know the brand also makes steam mops? They combine the effectiveness of steam with the convenience of washable pads for cleaning and disinfecting all types of hard flooring.

Cat Mate Dog & Cat Fountain: $27.95 at Chewy (was $59.85)

The electric-powered Cat Mate water fountain keeps fresh water flowing for your pet. Its multi-height design gives kitties several options for grabbing a drink, and it's also suitable for small dog breeds. You'll appreciate how quietly this fountain works to keep your pet hydrated.

Buffy Cloud Bed Pillow: $19.99-$29.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $39.99-$59.99)

There's nothing like a fresh new pillow for restorative sleep. With supportive polyester fill encased in cooling eucalyptus fiber material, the Buffy Cloud pillow is likely to have you hitting the snooze button several times each morning before you start your day.

Best of Dermstore Prestige Kit: $35 at Dermstore (was $49.99)

Dermstore's Best of Kits are compiled by experts to include top-selling products that produce noticeable results. Grab one today and indulge in masks, cleansers, creams, and more with one purchase. Storage bag included.

S'well Standard Mouth Water Bottle: $19.97-$24.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $35)

S'well water bottles have a durable triple-walled construction that keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. Available in numerous fun colors and patterns, you'll love the way they look as much as you love their functionality.

Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds: $89.99 at Amazon (were $129.99)

Built-in Alexa, a trim design, and impressive battery life — there's a lot to love about Echo Buds, including notable sound. We also love that they work with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology to decrease background sound that might otherwise interrupt your listening experience.

Canon imageCLASS D1620 Wireless Black-and-White All-In-One Laser Printer: $383.99 at Best Buy (was $508.99)

No home office is complete without a reliable printer. This model can print as many as 45 pages per minute and has WiFi connectivity that works with your smart device for wireless remote printing. The large, vivid touchscreen allows you to easily select the function you need to complete tasks efficiently.

Lucas Stripe Sherpa Throw: $7.49 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $15)

A simple throw comes in handy when you want to curl up for a cozy winter nap. Made of soft and snuggly polyester sherpa, this one from Lucas is machine washable for easy care.

BaBylissPro Special Edition Straightener and Curling Wand: $149.99 at Ulta ($220 value)

This set of tools from BaByliss can create a variety of styles that make you look like you just stepped out of a salon. Titanium and ionic technology combine to produce shiny straight looks, flowing waves, and bouncy curls.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.