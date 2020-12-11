A Roomba and other popular products on sale

Shopping online makes it easier to browse unique gifts from a wide variety of retailers as compared to hitting the stores in person. It also allows you to get the best prices without driving all over town to check different stores. But it also means planning ahead for delivery times and sifting through seemingly endless options.

There isn’t much time left to get your online holiday shopping done, but there’s no need to stress just yet. You can still find plenty of gifts at sale prices that will still get here on time. We’ve gathered together some of today’s best deals on gifts that will please nearly everyone on your list — and will arrive in time for gifting.

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum: $399.99 at Amazon (regularly $599.99)

This robotic vacuum makes the perfect gift for a busy loved one because it takes care of all the vacuuming. It provides 10 times the suction power of previous models, so it works especially well for pet hair. It maps your entire home for effortless navigation, too.

Vitamix Explorian Series E310: $289.99 at Best Buy (regularly $349.99)

A high-performance blender like this one from Vitamix is perfect for mixing up smoothies, frozen cocktails, sauces, salsa, and soup. Its 10 speeds allow for total control over the blend, and the aircraft-grade stainless steel blades provide consistent results every time.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: $64.99 at Amazon (regularly $89.99)

This tablet makes an excellent gift for nearly anyone on your list because it’s perfect for watching movies, browsing the internet, listening to audiobooks, or playing games. It provides up to 12 hours of battery life and can be used hands-free with Alexa voice commands.

Breville Infuser Espresso Machine: $479.95 at Amazon (regularly $579.95)

If you have a loved one who loves high-quality coffee, this feature-packed espresso machine will make their holiday. It pre-infuses ground coffee before extraction for a richer, more balanced flavor, and its steam wand effortlessly froths milk for professional-quality cappuccinos and lattes.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $89.99 at Kohl’s (regularly $119.99)

With this waterproof speaker, the recipient can listen to their favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks anywhere they go. It can stream audio wirelessly through Bluetooth, and the rechargeable battery adds convenience.

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Brewer: $199.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (regularly $229.99)

For busy people on your list, this pod coffee maker makes it quick and easy to prepare that morning dose of caffeine. They can make single cups with K-Cup pods or use freshly ground coffee to brew an entire carafe. The 24-hour programmable timer lets them set the maker to start brewing at their chosen time, too, so there’s always fresh coffee when needed.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer Combo: $179.99 at Macy’s (regularly $224.99)

A multi-tasking cooker like this can make life in the kitchen much easier for the busy person on your holiday shopping list. It doesn’t just work as a slow cooker and pressure cooker; it can also make rice, steam, sauté, prepare yogurt, warm, and even air fry. The built-in Smart Programs let you prepare food with the touch of a button, and the 8-quart capacity is big enough for a family.

GLO Science GLO Lit At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit: $119 at Sephora (regularly $149)

This at-home teeth whitening device provides professional whitening results in the comfort of your home. It uses both heat and light technology to offer speedy results without any pain — you only need a few eight-minute applications to whiten your teeth up to five shades.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 at Best Buy (regularly $49.99)

For that friend who loves binging their favorite TV shows and movies, this Fire TV Stick makes streaming as easy as possible. It supports 4K ultra HD for vivid, lifelike images, and the Alexa Voice Remote lets them find movies and shows and control the volume hands-free.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer: $299.99 at Kohl’s (regularly $329.99)

The grill master in your life will enjoy this electric grill that they can use year-round. It cooks meat perfectly with just the touch of a button and can fit up to six steaks or 24 hot dogs. Best of all, it can also air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and broil.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Nonstick Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set: $319.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (regularly $399.99)

With this fully clad stainless steel cookware set, the home chefs on your shopping list can prepare nearly any dish they want. The pots and pans have a thick aluminum core that allows for fast, even heating, and the double-riveted stainless steel handles stay cool even during cooking.

Proform 895 CSE Smart Strider Elliptical: $1,099.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (regularly $1,999.99)

Anyone who’s trying to get more fit will appreciate this feature-packed elliptical. It has a full-color touchscreen that tracks speed, distance, calories burned, and other stats. Plus, it allows you to access over thirty built-in workouts led by certified personal trainers.

Sony Wireless In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones: $129.99 at Amazon (regularly $199.99)

Anyone who works out will love these wireless earbuds that provide up to nine hours of battery life per charge. They are sweat- and splash-proof, and feature a built-in microphone to allow the user to take phone calls and use a voice assistant.

Hyperice Venom Heated Vibration Leg Wrap: $199.20 at Backcountry (regularly $249)

Whether your loved one is into running, skiing, or other activities that stress the joints, this massaging leg wrap can make an excellent gift. It provides both heat and vibration, while the compressive wrap design increases blood flow to the knees. The rechargeable battery also offers up to two hours of massage time.

Aspen Pet Self-Warming Bolster Cat & Dog Bed: $17.68 at Chewy (regularly $39.99)

Make your furry friend’s holiday with this cozy, self-warming pet bed. It features a special interior layer that uses your dog’s or cat’s own body heat to keep them warm, so no electricity is required. It’s lightweight enough that you can easily move it from room to room, too.

bareMinerals Original Loose Mineral Foundation Deluxe Collector’s Edition: $28.80 at Ulta (regularly $48)

A loved one who enjoys natural makeup will love this deluxe jar of the most popular mineral foundation. Not only does it even out the skin tone and cover imperfections, but the cruelty-free, vegan formula can promote clearer, healthier skin over time.

Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch: $249.99 at Amazon (regularly $349.99)

This easy-to-use smartwatch can help your friend or relative take charge of their fitness journey. It monitors plenty of basic health functions like resting heart rate, stream music, and tracks their workout and activity levels.

Apple 13” MacBook Pro: $1,149 at Amazon (regularly $1,249.99)

Treat the student in your life to this high-performance laptop for the holidays. It’s perfect for schoolwork and fast enough for gaming and streaming movies. It also offers up to 10 hours of battery life and a backlight keyboard.

Omega Horizontal Slow Masticating Nutrition Center: $319.95 at Home Depot (regularly $379.19)

Help your loved ones get a little healthier with this high-end juicer that can not only juice fruits and veggies but also make nut butter, almond milk, baby food, and more. Its masticating design uses lower speeds to generate less heat, so produce hangs onto more of its nutrients.

Backcountry Mid Mount 2L Hip Pack: $48.96 at Backcountry (regularly $69.95)

If you have a friend or relative who loves cycling, this convenient pack is rugged enough even for mountain biking. It features multiple pockets, including two side pockets for water bottles, and the mesh backing helps keep them cool and comfortable when riding.

Cuisinart 10-Pc. Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards: $14.99 at Macy’s (regularly $40)

This colorful ceramic knife set makes a thoughtful gift for the amateur chef in your life. It includes five different types and sizes of knives, which all have durable stainless steel blades coated with nonstick ceramic. The different colors make it easy to prevent cross-contamination, too.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick: $9 at Sephora (regularly $18)

If you need a stocking stuffer for the beauty junkie on your shopping list, these matte lipsticks from Fenty Beauty are an excellent option. They provide high-intensity pigment with a soft matte finish that lasts all day. Best of all, they’re available in a wide array of shades, including bold reds, soft nudes, and off-beat shades like blue and green.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.