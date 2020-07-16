Bobby Bank
‘RoboCop 2,' ‘Point Break’ actress Galyn Görg dead at 55

July 16, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Bobby Bank

"Point Break" actress Galyn Gorg dies from cancer at the age of 55.