Rob Lowe Fed Firefighters Burgers and Pasta in His Santa Barbara Home

Rob Lowe gave back to firefighters battling the Thomas fire by inviting them into his mansion for a home-cooked meal. The crew smiled over burgers and pasta in a photo posted to the Parks and Recreation actor’s Instagram.

“Dinner for new friends at our house,” he wrote in the caption.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Another photo shows the 56-year-old posing with a fire crew in front of a red firetruck.

“Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude,” Lowe wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

A December 17 image of the actor’s house shows hills ablaze in the backdrop. The Thomas fire, which threatens Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, has destroyed 1,024 structures and damaged 250. Lowe — whose house was in danger but was ultimately unharmed — even put on his own yellow fire suit and grabbed a garden hose to help extinguish the flames.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 16, 2017 at 11:04am PST

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 16, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

For more feel-good stories and people doing well by each other, here are the most inspiring food stories of 2017.