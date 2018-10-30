Roasted Salmon with Everything Bagel Spice Recipe
October 30, 2018
Ingredients
- 4 Salmon Fillets, (6 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place the salmon skin side down on the parchment lined baking sheet. Evenly sprinkle the salmon with the seasoning. Lightly press down to make it stick.
- Roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is cooked and flakes with a fork.
