  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Roasted Salmon with Everything Bagel Spice Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Lisa Grant
Roasted Salmon with Everything Bagel Spice Recipe

Print
Save

Roasted Salmon with Everything Bagel Spice Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 4 Salmon Fillets, (6 ounces each)
  • 2 tablespoons Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Place the salmon skin side down on the parchment lined baking sheet. Evenly sprinkle the salmon with the seasoning. Lightly press down to make it stick.
  4. Roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is cooked and flakes with a fork.

Recommended

Le Creuset Jelly Roll Pan
Le Creuset Jelly Roll Pan

Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat
Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat