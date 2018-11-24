  1. Home
Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Stacey Mebs
Ingredients

  • 1 head Garlic
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons Olive Oil, divided
  • 1/4 cup Tahini Paste
  • 1 19.5 ounce can Chickpeas, rinsed and skins removed (540ml)
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 2 tablespoons Lemon Juice

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Slice the top off the head of garlic to expose the cloves, but leave the peel intact.
  2. Place the garlic, cut side up on a foil lined baking sheet and drizzle the cloves with 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil.
  3. Wrap the foil around the garlic, fold it to seal it, and roast for 40-45 minutes or until the garlic is lightly browned and soft.
  4. Remove it from the oven and let it cool.
  5. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the tahini. Set aside.
  6. Press the roasted garlic out of the skins (it should come out easily) and place it in the bowl of a food processor along with the rinsed chickpeas and salt and process until combined.
  7. Add the lemon juice and process again. Then as the food processor is running, drizzle in the tahini mixture and process until smooth and creamy.

 

Notes

  • You don’t have to remove the skins from the chickpeas before using them, but it does make for a smoother hummus if you take the time to remove them first.
  • Hummus will keep well in the refrigerator in a sealed container for up to 1 week.

