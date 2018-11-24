Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe
November 24, 2018 | 10:00am
Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 head Garlic
- 3 1/2 tablespoons Olive Oil, divided
- 1/4 cup Tahini Paste
- 1 19.5 ounce can Chickpeas, rinsed and skins removed (540ml)
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 2 tablespoons Lemon Juice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Slice the top off the head of garlic to expose the cloves, but leave the peel intact.
- Place the garlic, cut side up on a foil lined baking sheet and drizzle the cloves with 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Wrap the foil around the garlic, fold it to seal it, and roast for 40-45 minutes or until the garlic is lightly browned and soft.
- Remove it from the oven and let it cool.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the tahini. Set aside.
- Press the roasted garlic out of the skins (it should come out easily) and place it in the bowl of a food processor along with the rinsed chickpeas and salt and process until combined.
- Add the lemon juice and process again. Then as the food processor is running, drizzle in the tahini mixture and process until smooth and creamy.
Notes
- You don’t have to remove the skins from the chickpeas before using them, but it does make for a smoother hummus if you take the time to remove them first.
- Hummus will keep well in the refrigerator in a sealed container for up to 1 week.
Recommended
Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat