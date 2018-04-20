Roasted Cabbage Wedges

Adjust the cooking rack in your toaster oven to the lowest position and preheat to 450°F on the “Bake” setting.
Lightly oil your roasting pan or a quarter sheet pan.
Cut the cabbage into 4 wedges and add them in a single layer to your prepared pan. Brush each side with oil and season well with salt and pepper.
Roast cabbage for 10 to 15 minutes, then use a spatula to carefully flip each wedge. Continue cooking until the cabbage is browned on the edges and fork tender, about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the size of your wedges.
Squeeze half of the lemon over the cabbage, sprinkle with feta and parsley. Serve with remaining wedges and enjoy!
Notes
Keep the core on your cabbage wedges, it will help the wedges stay intact while roasting.
Convection Toaster Oven Directions: Cook cabbage at 450°F, flip wedges after 10 minutes and continue cooking until golden and tender, about 7 to 12 minutes more.
For smaller toaster ovens divide the recipe in half or cook in two batches.