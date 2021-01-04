Ring Video Doorbell 3 review

Looking to boost your home’s security or hoping to deter package theft? A video doorbell can add peace of mind and keep your family and your belongings safe.

Home security company Ring first gained popularity after appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2013 and has since gone on to produce security cameras, smart lighting, in-home alarm systems, and more. Their most popular product remains their doorbell, which, among other things, streams a live video feed to your smartphone so you can see who’s at your door.

Ring’s newest video doorbell iteration claims to improve upon the prior generation in almost every way, with additional security features, improved motion detection, and enhanced WiFi. It promises a simple setup that takes only minutes and smart alerts with human-only detection.

We tested the Ring at a home on a busy street to find out: Does the Ring Video Doorbell 3 provide the ease of use and peace of mind it claims? Here’s what we found.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 installation

Setting up the Ring Video Doorbell 3 was relatively easy, but it did require a small amount of technical and mechanical aptitude.

First, you have to screw the mounting bracket into the desired position on your outside wall. Then you have two options: Either mount the unit standalone and rely on the rechargeable battery, or hardwire the unit into the existing doorbell wiring. We recommend the latter option so you never have to take it down to charge it.

Before you mount the unit, you’ll have to scan a QR code to set up your account. After that, it’s as simple as downloading the app, creating your account, and following the instructions to add the new device to your account.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 connectivity

A major upgrade going from the Ring 2 to the Ring 3 is the switch from 2.4GHz WiFi to 5GHz dual-band WiFi. This meant that we never had any issues with the unit’s connection, and once it was on the network, it always remained stable. Every once in a while the live video feed was a little slow to pull up, but nowhere near often enough for it to become a problem.

How to use the Ring Video Doorbell 3

There are a few different ways you can use the Ring Video Doorbell, depending on how you have yours configured. We set it up so we’d get a screenshot as a notification on our phone to see who was at the door; from there, we could tap on it to enter the live view in the app.

As for the handiness of the Ring 3, we really appreciated being able to see who was outside before opening the door. That was never possible before with our peephole-less door, and having the ability to differentiate between visitors and solicitors was liberating, to say the least. With packages, we loved being able to speak to the delivery person through the app when we weren’t home.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 app

Once the device is connected, there are a ton of features and customizations you can make within the app.

Depending on your subscription tier, you have the ability to go back and view the device’s recording history, change the mode depending on whether you’re away or at home, and snooze motion for anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours (the device will still record motion, but it won’t notify you). You can also change your chime sounds, monitor device health, add additional users, and more. One feature we really loved was Smart Alerts, which allows you to configure the device so you only get notified for human activity (so no more notifications when the neighborhood cat decides to start pawing at the device).

We found the app’s interface to be intuitive and easy to understand. While less technologically inclined users might get bogged down in some of the more in-depth features, the app is pretty simple at its core and uses large, simple tiles to navigate.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 adjustable motion zones

One of our favorite new features on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the “adjustable motion zones,” which allowed us to select the areas of the video frame that will trigger motion alerts. This was a great deterrent against the irrelevant notifications that the previous model was known for.

We found that if you live on a busy street, the motion zones can be a big help. Looking at the live feed, we were able to toggle off notifications for the street on stage left, effectively cutting out all the people walking and cars driving by throughout the day. This way, we only received notifications for motion that was on the porch or at the door.

Charging the Ring Video Doorbell 3

Charging the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is relatively straightforward. At the base of the device are two security screws that must be removed with a special “Ring Screwdriver” (included in the box). Once those are out, the unit lifts up and off the bracket.

In our experience, one charge lasted about a month, but homes with frequent visitors or lots of deliveries may need to charge more often. We recommend hardwiring the Ring into your existing doorbell wiring upon installation so you never have to worry about charging it.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 cost

Beyond just selling a product, Ring is selling peace of mind. If you’re willing to pay $199.99 for that luxury, this unit is without question the best choice on the market, with a host of features and calibrations that will allow you to use it however you see fit. The two subscription plan tiers have a few differences, with the “plus” tier giving you the ability to add extra devices to your network. In our case, we stuck with the “basic” option ($30 per year), and that worked fine for us.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 pros

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is an exceptionally smart device with a lot going for it. It was easy to install and worked flawlessly from the moment we activated it. The WiFi connectivity was spot on, and the new “adjustable motion zone” feature is a great addition that increases accuracy and limits irrelevant notifications drastically. We also loved that it’s compatible with Alexa, so you can hear the doorbell from anywhere in your house.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 cons

We didn’t love having to take our Ring down every so often to charge it. However, if your house already has a working doorbell, you can avoid this by hardwiring the unit into the existing doorbell wiring.

Is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 worth it?

With the Video Doorbell 3, Ring goes above and beyond to deliver a product that outshines their previous model in just about every way. Some will say the price is a little steep for a doorbell — but if home security is high on your list of priorities, $199.99 is a small price to pay for that kind of peace of mind.

We recommend this product to anyone who wants an added layer of home security and the convenience of being able to initiate communication without making in-person contact.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.