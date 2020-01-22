Reusable food-storage options, ranked

What's better than home-cooked meals? They're healthier, more cost-effective, and can be genuine time savers in busy households compared to eating out.

Of course, the success of a home-cooked meal boils down to preparation and storage. Whether you're prepping ingredients for your recipe, meal planning, or storing leftovers, you'll need reusable food storage options.

And there are a lot of different food storage methods to choose from. Accordingly, you might be wondering which will best suit your needs.

We're breaking down the top products, from Pyrex to beeswax wrap, so you can store your leftover food and pantry staples in the smartest way possible.

For food that needs reheating

Pyrex Simply Store 22-pc. Food Storage Set: $39.99 at Kohl's (was $59.99)

You're afforded countless options with rectangular and round Pyrex containers in five sizes. The glass and matching lids are microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. Containers won't hold onto odors or stains, and they're designed to last.

Best for: Bringing your favorite meals into the office for reheating in the microwave or oven; Storing uncooked dishes in the refrigerator or freezer prior to oven-cooking.

Collapse-it Silicone Food Storage Containers Sampler Pack, 4-Piece Set: $39.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

These collapsible containers have a small footprint when they're stowed away. Simply pop them open to freeze or bake your favorite meals. Rest assured your meal is secure, even on the road, with their airtight, leak-proof lids.

Best for: Baking and cooking food in bulk to be frozen; Packing microwavable lunches for the office or on the road.

For food you want to refrigerate or freeze

Ball Wide Mouth 16-oz. Mason Jars, 12-Pack: $29.99 at Amazon

Home cooks and lifestyle influencers have elevated the classic Mason glass jar into all-purpose storage units. It's safe to refrigerate or freeze foods, thanks to the hermetic screw-top lids. They're even embossed with measure markings for easy layered filling.

Best for: Meal prepping salads, making overnight oats, or storing veggies for snacking; Storing homemade dressing and individual servings of soup or chili.

BB Brotrade Reusable Mesh Produce Bags, Set of 12: $12.97 at Amazon (was $15.97)

These mesh bags are eco-friendly and double-stitched to hold up to 11 pounds of produce. Their breathable design keeps fruits and veggies fresh and crisp inside your refrigerator. The set comes in three versatile sizes to suit all your produce needs.

Best for: Storing fruits and veggies instead of keeping them inside produce bags; toting produce from a farmer's market.

For your dry bulk goods

Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Container Set, 6 Pieces: $33.97 at Amazon (was $39.97)

Give your pantry uniformity with these 1.5-liter stacking containers. They include charming reusable chalk labels and a marker. You'll love this set so much, you'll likely buy more to store all your other dry goods.

Best for: Storing snack foods, dry beans, or loose pasta; keeping baking staples like flour and sugar accessible and organized.

Le Creuset Glazed Stoneware 1 1/2 Quart Storage Canister with Wooden Lid: $49.95 at Amazon (was $62.50)

This is quite possibly the most attractive way to store dry goods on kitchen counters, which is unsurprising considering it's made by Le Creuset. Contents stay dry with the ceramic's natural moisture-blocking construction. The base is dishwasher-safe, and the beechwood lid is simple to wipe clean.

Best for: Storing coffee and tea to maintain freshness; hiding less attractive everyday food packages on the counter, like those for cookies and crackers.

Claimed Corner Metal Bread Box: $39.95 at Amazon

Bread and baked goods maintain optimal humidity and temperature in this vintage-inspired bread box. The simple, oversized tin container keeps your countertop clutter-free while storing a generous amount of delectable treats.

Best for: Keeping bread and bakery items dry and mold-free; storing homemade baked goods and pastries while protecting them from bugs and pets.

For multi-purpose convenience

Beeswax Wraps Assorted 4-Pack: $13.99 at Amazon (was $16.95)

Look no further for versatile, eco-friendly all-purpose covers. To make them stick, crumple them up and affix them to food or surfaces. They're made of cotton and sustainably sourced beeswax, plus they're biodegradable. They can help keep partially used ingredients, like onion halves or cut avocados, fresh in the fridge for longer.

Best for: Wrapping up sandwiches or fresh ingredients without single-use plastic or foil; covering containers as a makeshift lid in a pinch.

i-Kawachi Silicone Stretch Lids, 6-Pack: $9.99 at Amazon

Turn any bowl, mug, or pot into a storage container with these flexible non-toxic lids. They're even heat-resistant to 450 degrees. Best of all, they retain their shape through years of stretching to cover your leftovers.

Best for: Covering your storage containers that have lost their lids or bowls/cups that don't come with lids; protecting food from pests at campsites and barbecues.

For the kids

Baby Brezza Reusable Baby Food Storage Pouches, 10-Pack: $9.99 at Amazon

Pour your blended baby food into these resealable, refillable squeeze pouches. They're dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and they come with their own funnel. Pouches are also BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free, so you'll feel good about all aspects of preparing homemade baby food.

Best for: Portioning and storing homemade baby food in single-serving packs; repacking jars of baby food in TSA-approved containers.

Bumkins Nintendo Super Mario Reusable Snack Bags, Pack of 2: $8.95 on Amazon

Kids and parents alike will love these waterproof and stain-resistant zipper bags. It's super easy to wipe them clean or toss them in the machine after each use. Choose from over a dozen cartoon- or video game-inspired styles so your kids will enjoy using them.

Best for: Storing small snacks for kids' lunches; organizing alternative snacks for picky little eaters.

For four-legged friends

Gamma2 Vittles Vault Outback Airtight Pet Food Storage Container: $36.99 at Amazon (was $54.99)

Make sure your pets always have fresh food with this airtight container. The scent of food stays inside the vault once you twist it shut, so your house won't smell like kibble, and it even comes with a scooper.

Best for: Storing pet food in a way that keeps pets and critters out; Keeping treats like jerky and chews from drying out.

Kurgo Dog Food Travel Bag, 5-Lb. Capacity: $13.49 at Amazon (was $14.99)

Take treats on the go in this reusable roll-down bag. Made of super-durable material, it can be simply thrown in the washing machine when it's time for cleaning. It even has separate compartments to store the brand's signature collapsible bowls.

Best for: Traveling or camping with pets; storing small amounts of food for doggie daycare.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.