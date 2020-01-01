Resolve to get better sleep in 2020 — these products will help

Whether you're focusing on a New Year's resolution, battling with the adverse effects of winter, or simply feel too tired too often, there are many ways to get better sleep each and every night.

If you wake up still feeling spent or struggle to get to bed at night, it's time to change some habits, incorporate new ideas, and work toward a better you.

A good night's sleep improves your mood and wellbeing, giving you the physical, mental, and emotional energy to conquer the day.

Here's what you can do before, during, and after you wake up to make the most of your slumber.

Jade Yoga Voyager Yoga Mat: Cool down before bed

It's always useful to slowly power down your mind and body before bed. If you crawl under the covers with your head awhirl and your body still on edge, you'll end up tossing and turning, growing more frustrated trying in vain to fall asleep. Yoga and meditation are terrific ways to ease yourself into a calm mood -- grab a yoga mat and begin your journey to better sleep.

ZAQ Dew Essential Oil Diffuser: Calm your senses

As you continue your transition to nighttime, work on relaxing your senses by creating a calming environment. An essential oil diffuser disperses aromas into the air (lavender is particularly soothing scent) to do just that; oils may be floral, fruity, or made specifically to target exhaustion, stress, or anxiety.

eufy Lumos Smart Bulb By Anker: Turn down the lights

As your move toward bedtime, make sure to turn down bright, aggravating lights. Dimmable light bulbs are a useful tool to toggle your mind and mood, oscillating between the time to work and be active and the time to wind down. Salt lamps are another way to provide a calming glow in the home.

Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Sound Machine: Lessen distractions

The next step to minimize or remove any potential sensorial distractions that may disturb you while you sleep. The concern is that even if the trigger isn't apparent -- like waking up to a car alarm -- it doesn't mean your sleep hasn't been interrupted during the night. A white noise machine creates a steady level of background noise your mind will calibrate to, and blackout curtains keep any light, be it from the street or the sun, from waking you up before you're ready.

Honeywell Top Fill Console Humidifier: Fight dryness

The last thing to turn on before bed is a humidifier, especially during the wintertime when the air can be particularly dry. This will help prevent you from waking up feeling congested or thirsty; it'll also help your skin and keep any plants in your place feeling comfortable.

SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Mattress Protector: Sleep comfy

Hypoallergenic bedding products are made to resist allergens and microbes, preventing dust and mites and other things that may cause tiny disruptions in your sleep to share the space with you. A mattress protector will keep allergens from seeping into your mattress, a product especially difficult to properly clean. Also pick up a hypoallergenic sheet set and comforter.

Weighted Idea Adult Weighted Blanket: Help combat anxiety

For those who struggle with anxiety or need something more powerful to calm your body and mind at night, a weighted blanket should do wonders. The pressure of a weighted blanket soothes your body, creating a sense of protection and coziness. For some, it can help to fall asleep in a matter of minutes instead of lying awake for an hour trying to count sheep.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: Wake up energized

It's not enough to go to sleep properly and stay comfy throughout the night; you need to wake up the right way, too, lest you feel groggy. A sunrise alarm clock is especially useful, particularly when waking up during times of the year when the sun isn't up at the same time you are. This product recreates a natural sunrise in your room to help your rise regularly and find your energy when you need it most.

Fitbit Versa 2: Track progress

It's sometimes hard to tell what happened while you were sleeping and whether your sleep was as good as it could have been. A fitness tracker will monitor your sleep, including moments of disruption, and provide you with the necessary information to analyze your patterns and make them better. Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to slumber!

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.