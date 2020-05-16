Chris McGrath
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Researchers find use of ‘architectural planning’ in construction of earliest known temple, built 11,500 years ago

May 16, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Chris McGrath

The Göbekli Tepe complex in southeastern Anatolia, Turkey was built 6,000 years before Stonehenge.