Elaine Thompson
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Rescued hiker 'dead’ for 45 minutes miraculously on road to recovery

November 14, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Elaine Thompson

A rescued Washington State hiker has survived after his heart stopped beating for 45 minutes.