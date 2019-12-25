Replace carbs with veggie alternatives in your kitchen

Replacing carbs with veggies is a wonderful option for anyone who's working toward nutritional goals and hoping to bring a positive mindset to their relationship with food.

Swapping out high-glycemic carbs for micronutrient-rich veggie alternatives is a simple way to incorporate healthier food into meals without completely changing the way you cook. We're certain that bolognese with spaghetti squash is better than no bolognese at all.

An added bonus to cooking with veggie alternatives is that you can typically eat more food per calorie. That means you can enjoy that big plate of zoodles instead of a small plate of pasta and still have a calorie deficit.

We've compiled a list of some great premade swaps and everything you'll need to incorporate veggie alternatives into your diet.

Everything you need to upgrade to veggies

If you think the health food section of your grocery store has a lot of veggie options, you won't believe how many delicious and fun plant-based recipes you can make at home to replace boring carbs. We've rounded up everything you'll need to level up veggie style.

Fullstar Mandoline Slicer and Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer 6-in-1: $19.99 at Amazon

When adding veggie alternatives to your diet, it helps to have a tool that can take some of the hard work out of preparation. The Fullstar Mandoline Slicer and Spiralizer can not only grate, julienne, and slice vegetables, but it can also make spiral and ribbon cut veggie noodles. This tool is ideal for those adventurous enough to test the limits of what vegetables can do.

Aroma Housewares Professional 6 Tray Food Dehydrator: $98.44 at Amazon (was $149.99)

It's easy to sub out potato chips when you can replicate that satisfying salty crunch with other vegetables and little to no oil. A dehydrator allows you to turn basically anything -- broccoli, okra, squash, kale, even apples and bananas -- into a crispy chip. Whether you're looking to munch on something savory or sweet, indulge in your cravings with fewer calories and more nutrients.

Breville Sous Chef Food Processor: $399.95 at Amazon (was $499.99)

A food processor is one of those ultra-versatile kitchen appliances that will have you wondering how you ever got by before it made its way to your countertop. Whether you're prepping homemade hummus for roasted veggies or you're pulsing cauliflower florets into pizza dough, you'll be thankful for how easy any job is with the Breville Sous Chef.

Mercer Culinary Renaissance 6-Pc. Knife Set: $131.99 at Amazon (was $149)

If you're planning on prepping your own veggie alternatives, we'd strongly suggest investing in a set of quality knives. This set by Mercer Culinary comes with a paring knife, a utility knife, a bread knife, and a boning knife. We love the easy to grip handle and the attractive tempered glass storage block.

Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set: $34.99 at Macy's (was $119.99)

Whether you're steaming cauliflower florets or making a creamy mushroom sauce to pour over your zoodles, you can always up your culinary game with quality cookware. This 13-piece set by Tools of the Trade is currently 70% off and includes all the cookware you'd need to stock a kitchen, so it'll be useful beyond your vegetable dishes.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet 10.25": 14.88 at Amazon (was 26.68)

Some of our favorite veggie recipes are made in a cast-iron skillet, including roasted cauliflower steaks, garlic green beans, and hash browns. This 10.25-inch skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, meaning it's ready for you to use immediately.

Dotala 3 in 1 Avocado Slicer: $6.99 at Amazon

Rather than making a side of sausage and bacon with your eggs, why not try swapping these unhealthy sides out for a side of avocado, which is full of healthy fats? This specialized avocado tool from Dotala is designed to split, pit, and slice avocados safely and easily.

USA Pan Bakeware Half Sheet Pan, Set of 2: $25.99 at Amazon (was $37.99)

A couple of quality baking pans are essential when cooking with vegetables -- there's no better way to prepare a big batch at once than to spread them on a pan with a little oil and bake them. Whether you're making a squash pizza crust or baking sweet potato chips, you're going to want a sheet pan or two like these from USA Pan Bakeware.

Pyrex Deep Baking Dish Set with Lids: $39.99 at Amazon

One of the easiest ways to swap veggies into your diet is by adding them to a casserole, lasagna, and other savory recipes. We love these extra-deep baking dishes from Pyrex because they allow us to pack in the veggies without fear of overflow. In case you're unsure where to start, zucchini slices make an excellent alternative to lasagna noodles and eggplant, spaghetti squash, and butternut squash can add flavor and nutrition to a variety of delicious recipes.

Ultra Cuisine 100% Stainless Steel Wire Cooling Rack: $19.98 at Amazon

In order to make the best veggie alternatives, especially veggie chips or pizza crust, it's wise to let the vegetables dry out before cooking. This step is particularly important with cauliflower. Letting cauliflower florets dry on a wire cooling rack can be the difference between watery cauli mash and a delicious side dish.

KitchenAid KHB2561OB 5-Speed Hand Blender: $84.99 at Amazon

When adding veggie alternatives to your diet, you can save some time preparing your meals with the help of a hand blender. It's great for pureeing steamed cauliflower florets into a hearty mash, making a veggie-forward pesto, or pulsing chickpeas into hummus. We like that this particular model has a comfortable rubberized grip with a comprehensive blade and attachment set.

Pre-made veggie alternatives

Making veggie swaps can be as easy as reaching for a frozen cauliflower pizza instead of your usual frozen pie. As more people turn to veggie alternatives, there are more and more options for everyday shoppers to up their veggie game.

Remember that not all veggie-swaps are created equal -- you really have to read the nutritional labels to know what you're putting in your body. When you're buying pre-packaged, try to choose options with simple ingredient lists without a lot of unpronounceable additives and fillers.

Rhythm Superfoods Kale Chips: If you're looking to swap out your beloved potato chips, consider a kale alternative. While you may not get the same satisfying crunch out of these guys, you'll still get that delicious savory flavor you'd expect from anything that calls itself a chip. Plus, kale is a great source of vitamin K.

Organic Roasted Seaweed: If you're looking for a healthy snack food to munch on between meals, we highly recommend seaweed snacks. These portable packs of dried seaweed are fun and tasty to eat and only 25 calories per serving. We prefer the sea salt and wasabi flavors.

Banza Chickpea Pasta: If zoodles and spaghetti squash aren't for you, we suggest chickpea pasta. Not quite a vegetable, but a tasty and healthier alternative to traditional pasta. Plus, Banza Chickpea Pasta is high in protein, high in fiber and is non-GMO, gluten-free, grain-free and soy-free. Great to have on hand when you want to indulge.

Nutritional Yeast Flakes: Okay, so nutritional yeast is definitely not a vegetable, but it is a great option for those who want to add a bit of savory, cheesy, plant-based flavor to everything from popcorn to soups. It's a tasty cheese alternative if you're trying to go dairy-free.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.