SAUL LOEB
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Rep. Eliot Engel says he ‘wouldn’t care’ about call for peace if he didn’t face tough N.Y. primary

June 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Shant Shahrigian
SAUL LOEB

Engel was caught making the callous remarks Tuesday after a night of chaos in the Bronx.