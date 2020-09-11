Quality sleep is foundational to general health and wellness -- but many people have realized they're not getting the sleep they need, whether that means trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or achieving deep sleep.

If you wake up feeling groggy or lethargic, or you're hitting an afternoon slump day after day, you're probably looking for ways to get a better night's rest. Luckily, you're no longer limited to melatonin, chamomile tea, or over-the-counter sleep aids that might not even work.

Remrise claims to have a personalized, all-natural remedy without the side effects of other over-the-counter options. According to Remrise, its gentle herbal supplements offer a sustainable solution for better rest.

We decided to put Remrise to the test to see whether it actually improves sleep quality. Here's what we found.

Remrise review

We tested Remrise among individuals with mild to moderate sleep issues to learn how the supplements affect sleep quality. It should be noted that experiences are subjective, and it's recommended to talk to your doctor before taking Remrise.

Remrise's supplements are comprised of popular herbs used in Eastern holistic medicine, like salvia root and magnolia bark. To find the right supplement, users are asked to take a quiz that analyzes their sleep behavior. One of five Remrise supplements is then recommended based on the quiz results.

Ingredients in Remrise supplements, some of which are non-GMO, vegan, or organic, are touted to be exhaustively tested for purity and quality. The company offers brief explanations of each herb's benefits on their packaging as well as their website.

Remrise cost

Remrise costs $55 per month, which includes a 28-day supply of four daily pills. A more cost-effective option is to sign up for a subscription plan, which can drop the monthly cost to $42 per month. Remise frequently offers specials or sales, including for first-time users.

Remrise sleep quiz

Selecting the correct Remrise supplement begins with a quiz meant to profile sleep behavior. Questions covered bedtime routines, screen time before bed, stress level, and the average hours of sleep each night, just to name a few. The quiz is short, and Remrise says it can be completed within two minutes, which we found to be more or less accurate. Once results were provided, it was easy for us to place an order. Our supplements arrived within a week.

We advise being honest and realistic during the quiz so the right supplement is recommended. Slight inaccuracies may skew the quiz and veer users away from their ideal supplement. With that said, we felt that some questions were somewhat ambiguous, and not every multiple choice answer was an accurate characterization of our sleep experiences. If you're having trouble selecting accurate answers on your sleep quiz, it's a good idea to reach out to Remrise's very responsive and helpful customer support to talk through whatever issue you're having.

Remrise packaging

Remrise supplements are packaged individually. This makes dosages highly portable, which we felt would appeal to travelers and students. The individual packages are also discreet and can be tucked inside a wallet or pocket if necessary.

However, the Remrise packaging -- including the box that holds the supplements -- is rather involved and decorative. Although recyclable, the packaging was constructed with more single-use paper products than necessary. We felt this aspect could be pared down to be a bit more eco-conscious.

A small pamphlet is included with each supplement. While it provides an overview of each herb, descriptions are somewhat limited. We felt more detailed or scientific explanations would have helped, specifically about how the herbs impact our bodies or interact with other substances.

Remrise sleep

In our testing, we found that Remrise affects sleep differently for each person taking the supplements. Most of us, however, noticed an impact on sleep in less than one week.

With Remrise, we either woke up less often during the night or were able to fall back asleep if we did wake up. Some of us slept through the night all together and many of us fell asleep far more easily. Others experienced less of an impact on sleep, instead feeling the effects of Remrise more during daytime hours.

Remrise daytime effect

Those of us that experienced a positive impact on our sleep felt energized and refreshed in the mornings. We felt it boosted our mental clarity, alertness, and overall mood during the day.

Others of us felt Remrise changed our sleep cycles and it took us time to adapt. According to Remrise, it's normal for new users to need some time to adapt to a new supplement. A few of us experienced a significant afternoon slump or a total midday crash. We believe this could be attributable to a new sleep pattern, as some of us began waking up much earlier than usual -- including before our alarms.

Remrise app

A Remrise subscription includes access to the brand's app, which allows you to complete a morning report detailing sleep amount and quality as well as wakeup mood and alertness, plus an evening report detailing the day's energy levels, stress levels, and alcohol consumption. The app was underwhelming; we wish it had included an actual sleep tracker of some kind -- though it was nice to have encouragement to be more mindful, as it helped us to focus on lifestyle changes to support better sleep, which is an important consideration in tandem with any sleep supplement.

Remrise pros

Overall, we felt Remrise could be an effective sleep aid for some people (though, like any supplement, it affects everyone differently). The supplements helped some of us enjoy deeper, more restful sleep. This gave us a better start to our mornings, and during the day, we felt more awake and clearer-minded.

We were pleased that Remrise supplements are naturally derived and made with herbs. For that reason, we feel that Remrise aligns with the dietary habits and lifestyles of individuals that prefer holistic, non-invasive remedies.

Remrise offers a fantastic customer service experience. Not only was the company responsive and engaged, but the customer service team seemed to genuinely care about customers, making themselves available to help users find the right solution for better sleep.

Remrise cons

Remrise didn't work for everyone. We felt this could be due to the intake quiz that could dig deeper for a more personal assessment. As a result, some of us felt we did not receive the best supplement for our needs; however, we were open to trying a different one, and Remrise's customer support was very helpful in this type of situation.

We also think Remrise should revisit their packaging; as a company focused on sustainable sleep solutions, it seems they haven't spent much time thinking about environmental sustainability.

Bottom line

Remrise is a reasonable remedy for individuals that prefer a natural approach to health, wellness, and self-care. Remrise costs $42-$55 per month, and for people who respond well to the supplement, it's a worthwhile investment at $1.50-$1.96 per day to finally get a good night's rest.

With its unique approach to tailored wellness, we believe Remrise can offer a viable solution for those with mild sleep issues. If you believe you would benefit from Remrise, we recommend talking with your doctor first, especially if you're currently undergoing treatment or managing other health conditions.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.