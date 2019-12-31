Remember Jazzercise? Ahead of the New Year, we look back

For decades, there have been fad diets, fitness trends, and so-called life-changing products promising to get you instantly healthy and in shape.

Fads new and old keep on coming, because who doesn't love the idea that you can drop weight and get in shape with minimal time and effort on your part? Sounds great.

Nostalgia is a cultural fixation, be it fashion, music, film, or fitness. That's why old-school workouts like Jazzercise and P90X are still going strong -- and perhaps only semi-ironically.

Here are some of the past trends that you can embrace today that may not give you the body you're looking for, but they definitely promise a good time.

Beachbody CIZE Dance Workout Base Kit: A new dance workout for fans of Jazzercise

This is a classic example of something somewhat fun and effective that truly tanked when it came to branding. Combining people's lack of interest in exercising with people's general lack of interest in jazz, jazzercise was an aerobic and dance workout well before a newer generation overhauled it to make the concept less absurd. Today, you can recreate dance routines from popular videos and generally get a quality cardiovascular workout, but now it's ironic so it's OK. Accessorize appropriately with a nylon leotard.

Zumba Fitness Gold Live It Up DVD Set: For Boomers who still love Zumba

People in the 80s really loved dance fitness, so much so that they continued it into the 90s with Zumba. The name was just arcane enough that people thought it could be fun and effective, and maybe it was, but it was still dance aerobics. It also involved absurd outfits -- leg warmers are a must -- and required you to do it with a group of others, so you felt less ridiculous.

P90X DVD Workout: Because now millenials do P90X too

If you weren't comfortable venturing out in a group to dance to Rick Astley, you could opt for the comprehensive home gym. P90X has an intense-sounding name and marketed itself as everything you needed to get shredded. Today, you can get the whole set with DVDs, which should give you some indication of its (lack of) longevity. You'll likely need a DVD drive to plug into your laptop to view these discs.

Shake weight: Still for sale

These are still too much. Trying to use a shake weight with a serious face is enough to elicit laughter. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe made a joke of shake weights in Thor: Ragnarok. You can still pick them up on Amazon, maybe as a gag gift? It's still hard to imagine something getting you in shape that literally boasts "inertia technology."

Bowflex Max Trainer: Remember those ceaseless Bowflex commercials?

Bowflex made relevant and popular the cardio machines at the gym that you use while you watch TV and pass time. To their credit, Bowflex has evolved more than some others on this list. They still sell ellipticals, treadmills, step machines, and home gyms. Yet, Bowflex now and always will be about ads showing exceptionally fit and hot young people working out with ease and only sweating a socially acceptable amount to keep them looking attractive. Make sure to wear baggy pants on your own Bowflex so you can pretend you're half as in shape as the people in the commercials.

Classic Roller Skates: Bringing roller skating back in style

Roller discos were some fun long ago and later became an alternative to Chuck-E-Cheese for hosting a kid's birthday party. This fad was less about exercise and more about getting where you want to go with minimal effort. It's definitely not an intensive workout and harkens back to simpler days where people weren't in a hurry and didn't care at all for practicality. Although you're unlikely to work up a sweat, throw on a sweatband for the semblance of exercising.

Thighmaster Gold and Thighmaster LBX: The only acceptable way to tone your thighs

The Thighmaster worked! Just ask Suzanna Somers. Though an unforgettable name, the Thighmaster may have set its focus too narrowly, as you can use it to tone your arms, legs, and core. You can still pick up one of these resistant devices today, however, searching through Amazon you'll notice a lot of imitations and knockoffs. There can be only one true Thighmaster! Pull your hair back with these neon scrunchies while you get your sweat on.

NordicTrack Spacesaver SE9i Elliptical Trainers: Who needs a gym membership?

Similar to Bowflex, NordicTrack sold a series of home gym equipment for those people who wanted to pretend they were outdoorsy types but never actually went outdoors -- maybe the reason why they made themselves sound like a mountaineering company. NordicTrack's marketing was pitch was simple: Why get one comprehensive home gym unit when you can buy a half dozen pieces of equipment from us? Either way, throw on these classically too-short shorts from SOFFE to finetune your aesthetic.

Kutting Weight Sauna Suit: The least luxurious sauna ever

Sauna suits are confusing; I suppose they appeal to the busy person on the go who can't quite make it to the sauna. These are still available today and work hard to strip all the fun out of an actual sauna -- relaxing in a towel away from screens, noise, and the stress of the world -- and add in all the annoyance of sweating in clothing. This is like doing swim aerobics in a hot tub.

