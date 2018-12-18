We know the perfect gift to get for your mom, aunt, dad, cousin or friend who is obsessed with "The Pioneer Woman" — a tour of her kitchen. Ree Drummond and her husband are inviting fans to tour The Lodge on Drummond Ranch where the red-headed home chef films her hit series. The best part is that you won’t have to spend any money.

Indeed, tickets to tour Drummond’s famous kitchen are free. In order to get inside, all you have to do is visit Drummond's shop The Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to pick up your tickets and get directions to The Lodge. Make sure you have nothing else to do that day, because your tickets will only be good for the date you received them on.

There are no tickets available in advance, and there is no limit to the number of tickets available during the tour dates, which can be found on The Mercantile's website. However, we know that Drummond is offering them both before and after Christmas! The domestic doyenne Instagrammed about the tour, with a photo of her famous kitchen.

“This is The Lodge on our ranch, where we have family gatherings and cowboy lunches (and where I film my @foodnetwork show!),” she wrote. “It's open for free tours all this week, as well as the week after Christmas!”

“Walk through, check out the nooks and crannies, and look out the windows at the Osage County countryside….(P.S. Please forgive my junk drawers...this is a working kitchen, man.)”

While you’re in town you’ll have to check out her new hotel next to The Mercantile. The fact that it’s right next door is just one of the 10 reasons we love Ree Drummond’s new Boarding House hotel.