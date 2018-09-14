Red Velvet Brookies Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 box Red Velvet Cake Mix, (16.5 ounce)
- 1 stick Salted Butter, melted
- 1/2 cup Evaporated Milk
- 1 tube Refrigerated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, or Homemade Cookie Dough, chilled and divided into 15 golf-ball sized portions
For the Frosting:
- 4 tablespoons Salted Butter
- 2 tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
- 3 tablespoons Evaporated Milk
- 1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 cups Powdered Sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 15 muffin tins with liners and set aside.
- In a large bowl, stir together cake mix, melted butter, and evaporated milk until combined. Fill muffin tins about 1/2 full. Bake for 8 minutes.
- Remove cakes from oven and gently press a ball of cookie dough into the center of each. Bake for another 12-15 minutes, until the edges are set.
- Remove from oven and place on a rack to cool.
Prepare Frosting:
- In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
- Whisk in cocoa powder and evaporated milk, whisking until mixture comes to a boil.
- Remove from heat and whisk in powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth.
- Pour over warm brownies, dividing evenly.
