Red Velvet Brookies Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Kristan Roland
Ingredients

  • 1 box Red Velvet Cake Mix, (16.5 ounce)
  • 1 stick Salted Butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup Evaporated Milk
  • 1 tube Refrigerated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, or Homemade Cookie Dough, chilled and divided into 15 golf-ball sized portions

For the Frosting:

  • 4 tablespoons Salted Butter
  • 2 tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
  • 3 tablespoons Evaporated Milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 cups Powdered Sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 15 muffin tins with liners and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together cake mix, melted butter, and evaporated milk until combined. Fill muffin tins about 1/2 full. Bake for 8 minutes.
  3. Remove cakes from oven and gently press a ball of cookie dough into the center of each. Bake for another 12-15 minutes, until the edges are set.
  4. Remove from oven and place on a rack to cool.

Prepare Frosting:

  1. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
  2. Whisk in cocoa powder and evaporated milk, whisking until mixture comes to a boil.
  3. Remove from heat and whisk in powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth.
  4. Pour over warm brownies, dividing evenly.

 

