Ready to start your wellness journey? Here’s everything you need

People often start to think about their New Year's resolution about five seconds after the clock strikes midnight and the ball drops. This is when people transition from the mentality of holiday consumption to a new year of health-focused living.

But the key to success for most goals is planning ahead, and this also applies to New Year's resolutions.

Need some inspiration or want a bit of help figuring out how to achieve your goals? We've got you covered.

Below, you'll find a host of wellness goals along with recommendations for what you'll need to meet them. Prioritize yourself in 2020 and beyond.

Run your first 5K

What do you need to pound the pavement and cross the finish line of your first 5K? If you're starting from scratch, pick a goal event, and give yourself a few months to train.

On Cloud Running Shoe: $129.95 at Nordstrom

The foundation of all running is the shoe. And these are currently some of the most popular running shoes on the market, and we don't foresee that changing in 2020.

SmartWool Women's Outdoor Advanced Light Micro Socks: $17.95 at Dick's Sporting Goods

The best running socks banish blisters and keep feet warm but dry. That's why we recommend SmartWool, which you'll likely love so much that you'll find yourself wearing them even when not running.

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra: $38 at Nordstrom

We love how comfortable and supportive this sports bra is, and the fact that it works as a crop top for running in warmer months.

Garmin Forerunner 35: $91.29 at Amazon (was $169.99)

Need a bit of motivation? Spend your holiday money on a beginner-friendly GPS watch, like the Garmin Forerunner 35, and easily track your pace and mileage during training. It helps to keep up with your progress as you train, too.

ProForm's 905 CST Treadmill: $822.97 at Home Depot

If you plan to get serious about running, invest in a treadmill that will allow you to log miles even in crappy weather. This one features a roomy surface along with 30 preset workout apps and an adjustable incline.

Grab more zzz's

Sleep is vital for your health. Most healthy adults need at least 7 hours of quality sleep. Head into the new year refreshed by revamping your sleep routine and improving your sleep hygiene.

Leesa Original Mattress: $399+ at Leesa (was $599+)

Quality sleep starts with a quality mattress. If you've noticed that you wake up feeling groggy and tired, it might be time to invest in a new bed. We love the Leesa because it's comfortable, supportive, and won't break the bank.

The Original Casper Pillow: $65+ at Casper

Pillows are the other factor in the equation. Add Casper Pillows to your bed and say goodbye to your stiff morning neck.

Wamsutta Dream Zone 1000-Thread-Count Sheet Set: $139.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Wrap yourself up on your super-comfy mattress in these luxurious 1000-thread-count sheets from Wamsutta, one of our favorite sheet brands for the smooth touch that leaves us feeling like we're staying in a high-end hotel.

UGG Serene Reversible 12 lb. Weighted Throw Blanket: $69.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $99.99)

Weighted blankets have gained recent popularity, and many users report deeper, better sleep when using them. They're said to help relieve anxiety, one of the main culprits for restless nights.

Improve your relationship with food

Don't burden yourself with traditional weight-centric new year's resolutions. Instead, focus on improving your relationship with food. Learn to love the body you have instead of striving for imagined perfection.

Just Eat It: $17.18 at Amazon

Try your hand at intuitive eating. This book by Laura Thomas includes a variety of strategies for handling and repairing disordered eating habits. She brings a fresh voice to the world of nutrition and health and offers plenty of practical, actionable advice to readers.

Centrum Adult Complete Multivitamin: $22.99 at Amazon

Do you want to increase your intake of vitamins and minerals? Try supplementing with a high-quality multivitamin and introduce more fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet.

5 Ingredient Cookbook: Easy Recipes in 5 or Less Ingredients: $8.99 at Amazon

Unsure how to prepare the fresh food you've purchased for your weekly meals? Grab a beginner-friendly cookbook to help you get comfortable in the kitchen.

Reduce stress

Limiting stress is one of the most powerful methods for improving your overall health. By lowering your everyday stress levels and finding better ways to cope with stressful events, you're on your way to a healthier self.

Practical Meditation for Beginners: 10 Days to a Happier, Calmer You: $9.69 at Amazon

Need a way to slow that heart rate down during hectic moments? Learn the skill of meditation -- clear your mind, lower your blood pressure, and connect with your breath in one fell swoop.

Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat: $79.95 at Backcountry

Sign up for a yoga class and reap the soothing benefits of stretching and relaxation, or use a yoga mat at home to practice breathing exercises and center yourself in moments of disarray.

Be more positive

Focus on positivity and gratitude during the fresh start of a new year. Frequent negative thinking takes its toll, especially when that negativity is focused inward.

A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude: $6.99 at Amazon

Try developing a journaling habit and write about what you're grateful for in your own gratitude journal, be it mundane daily joys or more significant life satisfaction.

The Power of Positive Thinking: $9.49 at Amazon

Put away the dark and dreary nonfiction and news articles you've been reading, and try reads with lighter subject matter or self-help books that delve into the power of positive thinking.

Stay hydrated

Being even slightly dehydrated can leave you feeling sluggish and low-energy. Making it a point to drink more water in the new year is an ultra-effective yet straightforward way to improve everyday well being.

Cactaki 32oz Water Bottle with Time Marker: $19.95 at Amazon (was $24.95)

Buy a water bottle with time markings if you simply forget to drink at work or throughout the day. This way, you know exactly how much water you should finish off every few hours.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker: $109.99 at Amazon (was $149.95)

If you're not excited about quenching your thirst, outfit your kitchen with a Sodastream machine and jazz up your H2O intake with carbonation and sugar-free syrups.

Tips for goal setting

Setting goals doesn't need to be an extravagant affair. Don't put too much pressure on yourself and remember that the calendar year isn't the end-all, be-all for your wellness journey. Here are some pointers to help you craft an individualized goal for the new year:

Start small. Even if you have a big goal in mind, think about the small steps required to achieve that final milestone. For example, if your goal is to sleep 9 hours a night, you might need to start with trying to get at least 7 hours first.

Focus on gaining something rather than losing it. Stop thinking in terms of reducing and losing. Deprivation is an ineffective strategy for achieving goals. Want to eat more vegetables? Great! Don't think about cutting everything else out, just add more veggies.

Start right away. Don't wait until Jan. 1. There's no arbitrary timeline you need to stick to -- you can work towards your goal at any time.

Don't try to be perfect. Consistency is essential when attempting to establish new habits, but don't beat yourself up if you stumble. Did you miss the chance to meditate this week? Relax. No one is keeping score except for you. Be kind to yourself.

Buddy up. Find a friend or relative to join you on your wellness journey. Motivate and keep each other accountable, but also share your thoughts and feelings about the process. If you're prone to negative self-talk, a partner in wellness can help you deal with some of those unkind thoughts.

