Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

From littlemisspartyplanner.com by Debi
How many times have you taken a drink at a party, placed it down somewhere, started chatting with other guests only to find that you forgot which glass is yours? I’ve done it a million times and to be honest, it’s annoying.

Well, folks. Not anymore. NOPE. You are going to absolutely LOVE what I have in store for you today just in time to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner