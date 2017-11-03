Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

You may not know this about me, so here goes. I’m definitely a meatball person. I love the shape, the size and the variety of recipes you can do with a meatball. One of my “go to” recipes for meatballs is the one I make for the holidays and consists of a sauce made with cranberries and believe it or not, a can of soda pop.

I can make this recipe with my eyes closed and have shared it with family and friends. They are truly THE BEST.