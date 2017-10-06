Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

The best part about developing a recipe is the “creative aspect”. I’m not talking about getting fancy with ingredients here. I’m saying that you need to use stuff that is already in your possession. I usually open my fridge and spice cupboards, pull out this and that and then experiment by mixing different sauces and spices.

It’s the way I cook. It’s the way I was taught to cook by my mom. It’s the way I like it.

Does everything always turn out perfectly? Well, no. But lucky for you, it won’t show up here until it’s tried, tested and approved. Not only by me, but my only victim right now – Steve.