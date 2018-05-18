Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

Well folks, I finally got up the nerve to do my first “Instagram Live” a couple of weeks ago. I know you’re aware that I never have trouble talking (in fact, I tend to talk too much). The challenge was to accomplish two things at once and that was doing a step by step of this cookie recipe while taking your questions. I have to be honest, I felt a bit “ClusterF__ked”.

I think I may have made it through the process without missing anything, but JUST IN CASE I did, here’s the whole scoop on these yummilicious cookies.