Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

When it comes to entertaining for Mother’s Day, there are no set rules that say it has to be a multi-course meal. There’s something magical about serving a well thought out charcuterie board that will “wow” your guests. This year, I decided to invite my favourite family moms over for an intimate gathering.

One thing I have learned over the years, is that a beautiful presentation, good company, wine (or signature cocktail), fun conversation and a cozy tablescape is exactly what I want when entertaining. Toss in a giant charcuterie board packed to the brim, with a little dessert, and all your moms will be happily satisfied.