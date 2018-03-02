Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

Okay, so last week I talked about cameras, settings and lenses. This week I’m going to force you to listen to what I use for my backgrounds and props for food photography. OR…….you can just skip this whole thing, check out the pretty pics and scroll right down to the recipe for these HEAVEN ON EARTH baked chocolate donuts.

Getting right down to this, I’m going to give you my top picks for reasonably priced ways to make your food pics look great. First, let’s talk about my favourite props. I absolutely love an eclectic mix of vintage and new items to use in my photos. Best places to find these types of items are on eBay or Etsy. For example, in these photos you will see one of my latest finds, an antique cheese grater and my Ovenex Starburst loaf pan, which I picked up on Ebay. Have I spent a lot on these props? Yeppers.