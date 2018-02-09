  1. Home
Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Debi Traub
Photo 2018-02-04, 4 23 14 PM.jpg

Yep. Another salad made with everything I had in the fridge. It’s clearly my favourite way to throw together a recipe with only one small hitch. I have to remember what I put INTO the bowl.

From time to time, I find I need to look at the finished photos to piece together the ingredient list. A very non-professional way of recipe development that I’m not proud of admitting.

Photo 2018-02-04, 3 17 56 PM.jpg

