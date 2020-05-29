May 29, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
READ IT: Full transcript of George Floyd 911 call describes ‘awfully drunk’ suspect who was ‘not acting right’
An “awfully drunk” man who passed a counterfeit bill to buy cigarettes and was “not in control of himself.” That’s how a caller appeared to describe George Floyd to a dispatcher moments before the unarmed black man died in the hands of four Minneapolis police officers earlier this week, according to a transcript of the 911 call released by the city on Thursday night.