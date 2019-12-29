Reach your 2020 fitness goals with these products

Whether you're starting a new workout routine or you're hitting the gym for the first time in a while, you're not the only one looking to shake up their fitness routine with the new year.

It's all too easy to set your sights high and fall short after just a few months. But with the right gear to help make your workout productive, comfortable, and fun, you can increase your chances of hitting your goals.

From workout clothes to fitness trackers to home gyms, we've compiled a collection of the best gear you can buy to help you start your 2020 fitness goals off right -- and keep going well into the new year.

Here's what you need to stay on track.

A fitness tracker

Fitbit Alta HR: Simplified workout tracking

This streamlined fitness tracker can sync with your iOS, Android, or Windows device for straightforward tracking while you exercise. Its lightweight, compact design is a favorite of those with smaller wrists or people who just want a simple activity tracker. With a battery life that approaches one week per charge, this Fitbit is reliable and low-maintenance.

Apple Watch Series 5: The all-in-one tracker

If you want a fitness tracker that does more than monitor your heart rate, this is the best all-in-one option on the market. Its fully waterproof design makes it ideal for swimming and other water sports, and the number of trackable metrics and feedback can make this your home base for monitoring your goals.

Samsung Gear S3: A reliable budget smartwatch

If you're looking for something that offers the features found in most smartwatches but don't want to break the bank, the Gear S3 is an excellent option. Its heart rate monitor can pair with the Samsung Health app on your smartphone for easy goal tracking. The stylish design and three-day battery life make this a solid watch for everyday wear.

Garmin Forerunner 935: A sporty smartwatch

This lightweight smartwatch with a silicone strap is easy on your wrist and collects a range of fitness data, including your heart rate, GPS location, and elevation. It also has specialized trackers for activities like running and swimming. When in watch mode, the battery can last for up to two weeks.

BODYMINDER Workout and Exercise Journal: An old-fashioned tracker

If you would rather keep your fitness tracking analog, this journal from BODYMINDER has pages for 13 weeks of tracking, including a diet log and separate trackers for cardio and strength training. The low price means picking up an additional copy is no big deal when your first journal fills up, helping to keep your goals going strong.

Workout basics

Bosu Pro Balance Trainer: A versatile balance trainer

Whether your goals involve building up core strength or simply working on your balance, this balance trainer is a basic tool that's easy to use at home. While it's sturdy enough to support up to 350 pounds of combined bodyweight and free weights, you don't need any additional accessories to use this device.

Gaiam Fitness Mat: A portable yoga mat

This 15-millimeter fitness mat from Gaiam is a great choice for yoga, stretching, or abdominal exercises, and its slip-resistant design works on a variety of floors. The thicker design provides additional cushioning, and the carrying strap is convenient for toting this mat to and from yoga class.

Adidas Women's UltraBOOST Running Sneakers: Supportive running shoes

For walking, running, or jogging, you'll need a reliable pair of shoes to keep your feet safe and comfortable. These UltraBOOST shoes from adidas feature an unusual design that offers additional support and control, helping to keep you on your feet for longer.

CAP Barbell Rubber Coated Dumbbell Set: For the space-limited workout routine

With weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds, this dumbbell set is ideal for anyone looking to perform a variety of workouts at home. The rubber-coated dumbbells are easy on floors, and the included stand makes it easy to use and display the weights.

Marcy Smith Cage Workout System: For the complete home gym

If your workout goals call for something beyond free weights, this is our favorite home gym available for its high-quality design and variety of workouts reaching up to 600 pounds. For all that it offers, this is a great value for a total body home gym that will last you for years.

Athletic clothes

Nike Legend Dri-FIT Tank: An all-purpose tank top

We love this loose-fitting tank top from Nike whose moisture-wicking design is great for any workout. It's so comfortable you may find yourself wanting to wear it around the house as well as at the gym.

Adidas Bike Shorts: Stylish bike shorts

Whether you need something for long rides on your road bike or you're looking for something to wear to spin class, these women's adidas bike shorts are a comfortable favorite for their stylish, comfortable fit. The material is supple to the touch, and the sizing is accurate so you can get riding right away.

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Jogging Pants: Slim jogging pants

These men's joggers are somewhere between loose and snug, giving you the best of both worlds if you like slouchy gray sweatpants but need something a bit more streamlined. Their comfortable design won't slow you down, and the thin material keeps you cool as you run or lift.

Reigning Champ Hooded Ripstop Nylon Running Jacket: A functional running jacket

If you need a jacket to keep the wind out while you run -- or if you're just looking for something to wear on your way to and from the gym -- this ripstop jacket is lightweight and comfortable, and it offers secure pockets for storing your belongings.

Under Armour HeatGear Armour Leggings: For classic yoga pants

Beloved by customers for their high-quality fabric, comfortable fit, and stretchy design, these leggings from Under Armour apply compression to your muscles while wicking away perspiration to keep you dry while you exercise. The sizing is accurate, though some body types may need to go up a size.

Hydration and nutrition

Takeya Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: A trustworthy water bottle

No matter what your fitness goals are, you'll need a water bottle that you can take with you anywhere. This stainless steel bottle from Takeya can keep ice water cold all day long. The wide mouth makes it easy to fill the bottle with ice and clean by hand.

BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle: For on-the-go shakes

The best time to consume protein is right after your workout. That's why a shaker bottle like this classy Wonder Woman model is a great tool to bring to the gym, ensuring that you get protein to your muscles when they need it most.

CamelBak M.U.L.E. Hydration Pack: For on-the-go hydration

Our favorite option from CamelBak, this is a suitable pick for anyone who needs water for longer runs, hikes, or bike rides. With its 3-liter capacity, this hydration pack will quench your thirst for hours. While it is fairly heavy when completely filled, you can always fill it partially if you won't need quite that much water.

