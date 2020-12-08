R&B singer Ann Marie arrested after childhood friend is shot in the head at Georgia hotel

Chicago-based singer Ann Marie has been jailed on felony charges after a childhood friend was shot in the head at a Georgia hotel last week — a near-deadly shooting that she claims was an accident. The 25-year-old musician, born Joann Marie Slater, was arrested Dec. 1 in Atlanta and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Fulton County jail records show.