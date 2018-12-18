Ramblerose Holiday Party

Around the LMP office, I’m known as Crafty Maggie. And there’s a good reason for that! I’ve always been an artist and love to work with my hands. By day, I’m probably crafting specialty decor for an upcoming client party. By night, I’m usually hanging at home working on something new for my business, Ramblerose. I started my biz with a love for crafting jewelry and painting with watercolors. Before I came to Little Miss Party, I was primarily working for myself, running Ramblerose and freelancing. You can read the whole story of how it came to be on my website!















