Raising Farm Animals in Mali: Taking Stock of the Benefits

Photograph courtesy of CORAF.

In these two articles, the West and Central Africa Council for Agricultural Research and Development (CORAF) highlights how raising livestock may improve incomes, particularly for women farmers, in Mali.

“I am essentially a stay-home mom. Rearing the Balami {sheep} is my main economic activity. When I have a problem, I sell one or two and use the money to address the issue,” says Rahat Domboua. Read the full article HERE!

“What I have also told others is that you do not necessarily need so much infrastructure and money to get started. With about 200 chicks, land, and the right mind frame, you can get started,” says Yaya Sangare. Read the full article HERE!

